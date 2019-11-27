Buying A REIT With A Triple-Digit P/E Seems Crazy, But Here Is One to Consider

To invest in Digital Realty Trust (DLR), you have to have a healthy appreciation for the counterintuitive. It is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which seems like an unlikely candidate on a couple of fronts and, unlike REITs in general, DLR is a growth play as much as it is about yield.

The reasons that it appears unlikely are both about conventional wisdom regarding REITs. First, it is subject to interest rate risk, and the Fed has made it pretty clear that this round of rate cuts is now on pause at best. Second, the relative safety of a defensive, yield bearing play like a REIT doesn’t really suit the mood that has led us to record highs in the stock market. Yet, DLR still looks like a good investment, and the reason is once again counterintuitive for a REIT: growth potential.

DLR specializes in an area of rapid growth; they build and run data centers. More specifically, they transition clients from in house servers to what are known as “colocation” centers, where servers for multiple clients are housed in one place. In other words, they are involved in the bricks and mortar end of cloud computing, and anyone who has been paying attention over the last few years knows that that is a good place to be.

As you might expect, the potential of that business is reflected in DLR’s valuation. I am a bit of a traditionalist in many ways when it comes to stock picking. I like companies that have actually made money and usually, no matter what the back story, am wary of triple-digit P/Es. In this case though, the trailing P/E of 120 is virtually irrelevant. They are growing both organically and by acquisition at such a rate that what happened over the last twelve months matters very little.

When DLR announced earnings a month ago, they also announced a deal to buy the European firm Interxion (INXN). That merger will triple their exposure in Europe, but the fact that it is an all-stock deal and that it will probably reduce earnings for next year before becoming accretive in 2021 has weighed on the shares since the release.

It appears that that drop is over, however, and the technical picture now is actually quite bullish. After hitting a low for the retracement of around 116 a couple of weeks ago, DLR tested that level a couple of times before bouncing then retracing again. Yesterday’s reversal makes that last retracement look like wave 2 of a classic Elliott pattern, which would be confirmed with a continuation above 122.50.

More cautious investors may want to wait for that confirmation but given the durability of bounces off lows in the past, I prefer getting in now with a stop just below the July low, say at around 109.

DLR is, as I said, a REIT, so in many ways it is a counterintuitive pick, but it also an anomaly. It is a growth stock in a young, dynamic business that also offers a yield of over 3.5% and has a history of increasing dividends. That makes it a good long-term investment, and the current setup makes it a good time to buy, so it is definitely worth considering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.