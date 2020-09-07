Buying a Home in the Country? This Mortgage May Be Your Best Choice

Image source: Getty Images

There are plenty of good reasons to buy a home in the city -- access to nightlife, public transportation, and amenities, to name a few. But if there's one thing you won't get a lot of in a city, it's space. In fact, if you're the type who really needs to spread out, you may find that even a typical suburban home doesn't meet your needs. Rather, you may be better buying in a truly rural area -- one where homes are spread far apart and there's plenty of privacy.

But extra space aside, there's another benefit to buying a home out in the country: You may have more borrowing options to finance your home. In fact, if you're buying in a rural area, it pays to see if you qualify for a USDA loan.

The upside of getting a USDA loan

Not everyone is eligible for a USDA loan. These mortgages, which are backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are reserved for homes that are located in specifically designated areas. If you're not sure if your home will qualify, you can use this USDA tool to find out.

The primary benefit of a USDA loan is not having to make a down payment. Usually, when you buy a home, you have to put some amount of money down, but that requirement is waived with a USDA loan.

Furthermore, with a conventional mortgage, you'll be hit with private mortgage insurance (PMI) if you're unable to make a 20% down payment on your home. PMI protects your lender in case you fall behind on your loan, but it can cost you a lot of money over time. USDA loans, however, don't charge PMI. Instead, you'll pay an upfront fee of 1% of your loan amount, plus an annual fee of 0.35% of your loan's current balance.

For example, with a $200,000 USDA loan, you're looking at an upfront fee of $2,000, and then an extra $58 per month. By contrast, you could end up paying about $1,000 to $2,000 a year in PMI on a conventional loan for many years as you'll need to pay it until your loan-to-value ratio hits 80%. Your loan-to-value ratio essentially represents what you owe on your mortgage, and PMI will continue until you reach the point where you have 20% equity in your home. Avoiding PMI is therefore a huge benefit of USDA loans.

Are there drawbacks to a USDA loan?

The main downside of USDA loans is that not all properties qualify. You can't just simply buy a house in the country. Rather, your home will need to be located in a specific area that the loan program applies to.

Also, there are income limits associated with USDA loans. If you're a household of up to four people, you won't qualify if your income exceeds $86,850. For a household of five to eight members, that income limit increases to $114,650. Now, there are some exceptions in more expensive areas of the country, but generally speaking, higher-income households won't get the option to apply for a USDA loan.

Enjoy that wide open space

If a home in the country is right for you, it pays to see if a USDA loan is on the table. Of course, you don't have to get a USDA loan. You can finance the purchase of a rural home with a conventional mortgage, too. But if you don't have enough funds for a down payment, a USDA loan could allow you to buy now rather than waiting until you've saved more money.

