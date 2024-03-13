Buyers in Thailand purchase about 120,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Adds price estimates and consignment sizes in paragraph 2

HAMBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - An importer group in Thailand is believed to have purchased about 120,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought in two consignments of about 60,000 tons each, one at an estimated price of around $244.80 a ton c&f liner out for shipment between June 20 and July 10, and the other at around $242.80 a ton c&f liner out for shipment between July 11 and July 31.

Seller to the Thai feed millers' association TFMA was believed to be trading house Cofco.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Milla Nissi)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.