Buyers in Thailand purchase about 120,000 T feed wheat, traders say

March 13, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - An importer group in Thailand is believed to have purchased about 120,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought in two consignments of about 60,000 tons each, one at an estimated price of around $244.80 a ton c&f liner out for shipment between June 20 and July 10, and the other at around $242.80 a ton c&f liner out for shipment between July 11 and July 31.

Seller to the Thai feed millers' association TFMA was believed to be trading house Cofco.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

