Buyer of Polish fashion group LPP's Russian unit paid off 760 mln zlotys of debt, says CEO

March 18 (Reuters) - Polish fashion group LPP's LPPP.WA CEO Marek Piechocki said on Monday the buyer of its Russian unit had paid off more than 760 million zlotys ($192.31 million) worth of debt relating to the business.

Piechocki was speaking at a conference after short seller Hindenburg Research on Friday questioned the company's sale of its Russian assets.

($1 = 3.9520 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Anna Koper, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.