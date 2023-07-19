Buyer Beware: LendingTree Stock (NASDAQ:TREE) Only Appears Tempting on the Outside

Take a look at shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), and you might be tempted to jump on the opportunity. However, investors should beware -- the company only appears tempting on the outside. In reality, the prospect of higher profitability due to the very real prospect of higher benchmark interest rates represents only one component of the narrative. Therefore, I am bearish on TREE stock.

TREE Stock Seemingly Enjoys an Upside Pathway

Based strictly on monetary policy and without any other context, TREE stock seemingly enjoys an upside pathway. Much of the reasonable speculation centers on the implications behind the June jobs report. As TipRanks reporter Sheryl Sheth noted, the headline print demonstrated that the economy added fewer jobs than experts anticipated.

On paper, that’s, of course, a very positive development. In prior employment-related disclosures, the headline print consistently came in above economists’ consensus expectations. Also, a day prior to the official jobs count, the ADP nonfarm employment report showed a robust figure. Therefore, in many respect, when the official data came out, investors breathed a sigh of relief.

Drilling into the details, though, two factors stand out. First, the unemployment rate declined slightly to 3.6% from 3.7% in May. Second, the average hourly earnings increased by 0.4% in June. As well, the revised May print showed that wage growth increased to the same magnitude. Therefore, workers’ earnings remain healthy and elevated.

Taken as a whole, more dollars continue to chase after fewer goods, which naturally presents an inflationary framework. To mitigate this, the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates again following a pause last month. If so, higher rates would be beneficial to TREE stock, again, all other things being equal.

Essentially, LendingTree and similar businesses can charge more for their services via higher borrowing costs. Arguably, though, that’s a fundamentally poor reason to consider TREE stock despite its recent market gains.

Gentle Disinflation Might Not Materialize

While TREE stock might seem like an interesting bit of speculation – it’s down about 48% in the trailing one-year period – market gamblers enjoy far better opportunities. That’s because for LendingTree to thrive, one must assume that the Fed will engineer gentle disinflation; that is, a lower pace of rising prices without sparking a recession. Unfortunately, such a prospect is not guaranteed to materialize.

Sure, the central bank has done a decent job of scaling back the monetary excesses of the initial COVID-19 response. Nevertheless, the real M2 money stock remains more than 15% higher than pre-pandemic norms. Therefore, the Fed has some ways to go before returning prices to some level of reasonable accessibility among the masses.

To put it another way, policymakers need to take the kiddie gloves off regarding their fight with stubbornly elevated prices. However, going with this approach would almost surely negatively impact business expansion sentiment. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see an increase in mass layoffs.

Under such an environment, TREE stock may initially benefit in that whatever deals the underlying enterprise secures -- the higher rates would yield greater profitability. On the flip side, though, LendingTree would likely see an erosion of its top line as both businesses and individuals scale back.

Financials Pont to a Possible Value Trap

Given the wider narrative, investors' main concern about speculating on TREE stock is its potential to become a value trap. Sure, TREE might look appealing based on its relative discount regarding its stock chart. Nevertheless, from a fundamental perspective, acquiring shares now might not be wise.

For example, the market prices TREE stock at a trailing-year revenue multiple of 0.36 times. No matter how you slice and dice it, that seems like an extremely cheap multiple. Sadly, it might be too cheap. On an annual basis following the COVID-19 impact, LendingTree’s top-line growth has been lackluster. That’s especially the case because, in 2019, the company posted revenue of $1.11 billion, which has yet to be matched.

Further, in the first quarter of this year, LendingTree posted revenue of $200.51 million, down sharply from the $283.18 million posted in the same period last year. Thus, TREE stock isn’t the deal the print suggests that it is.

Is LendingTree Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, TREE stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average TREE stock price target is $23.33, implying 10.2% downside potential.

The Takeaway: TREE Stock Only Looks Good on Paper

At the end of the day, the conclusion for TREE stock comes down to this: LendingTree looks appealing for speculators on paper because of its price chart discount. Fundamentally, though, its ultra-low revenue multiple represents more of a siren call rather than a legitimate opportunity. Indeed, the higher-interest-rate thesis itself appears a trap because sentiment for lending would diminish.

