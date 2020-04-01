Buybacks Are Coming Under Pressure. These Stocks Could Suffer.

The S&P 500 stocks that are most at risk for reduced buybacks have significantly underperformed the market over the past two years, especially since the global coronavirus outbreak hit markets.

Companies that have already spent large amounts of money on buybacks are very likely to dramatically reduce their repurchases, an analyst warns.

The S&P 500 stocks that are most at risk for reduced buybacks have significantly underperformed the market over the past two years, especially since the global coronavirus outbreak hit the market in February. Weakness in that group will likely continue, and investors should keep their distance, warns Evercore ISI macro research analyst Dennis DeBusschere.

Since Feb. 19, the S&P 500 stocks with the lowest risk of buyback reduction have dropped only 1.7%, while the group with the highest risk of cuts to buybacks have declined an average of 7.3% during the same period.

Companies have been spending huge amounts of money buying back their own stock in the past bull cycle, boosting their share prices in the process of returning value to investors. Stock buybacks of S&P 500 companies hit a record high of $806 billion in 2018, as billions of dollars in offshore cash was repatriated following the Trump administration’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

While buybacks have been an important support for the market over the past decade, not all of them are sustainable. Companies that have already spent large amounts of money on buybacks—while seeing a rising level of debt and weakening profitability—are very likely to dramatically reduce their repurchases, leaving their stocks vulnerable, wrote DeBusschere in a Tuesday note.

He offered a list of stocks most at risk, including F5 Networks (ticker: FFIV), KLA (KLAC), ServiceNow (NOW), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), TJX Cos. (TJX), H&R Block (HRB), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Ross Stores (ROST), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Diamondback Energy (FANG). DeBusschere believes these names will continue to suffer under a slow growth environment that is increasingly hostile toward cash return.

S&P 500 stocks most at risk for buyback reduction collapsed during the recent market selloff, and then rebounded some just ahead of the passage of $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at propping up the U.S. economy. But they have since started to fade again as details of the relief package made it clear that cash return will come under additional pressure, noted DeBusschere.

Congress agreed to impose limits on stock buybacks and dividend payments for companies receiving financial aid from the federal government—not only during the terms of the loans, but also in the 12 months after the loans are all paid off.

The aided companies include commercial airlines and other travel-related industries hit hard by the pandemic’s disruptions. The buyback constraints will significantly reduce their ability to return cash to shareholders in the foreseeable future, even after the pandemic has long passed.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

