Buyback & Dividend ETF (DIVB) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have US Dividend and Buyback iShares ETF DIVB on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of DIVB are up approximately 18.1% from their 52-week low of $35.29/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

DIVB In Focus

The underlying Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback Index is composed of U.S. stocks with a history of dividend payments and/or share buybacks. The fund charges 5 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

S&P 500’s buybacks were $185.6 billion in Q3 of 2023, up 6.1% from $174.9 billion recorded in Q2 of 2023. Total shareholders return of buybacks and dividends increased to $329.8 billion in Q3 of 2023, up 3.7% from Q2 of 2023's $318.1 billion. Moreover, we can expect interest rates to fall in the coming days as price inflation is apparently under control. Dividend ETFs normally outperform in a low-rate environment.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 10.89. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.