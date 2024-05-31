Buyang International Sees Unanimous Shareholder Support

Buyang International Holding Inc (HK:2457) has released an update.

Buyang International Holding Inc announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, the re-election of board members, and authorization for the board to repurchase and issue company shares. Shareholders showed strong support with a 100% vote in favor of most resolutions and over 99% for share-related mandates.

