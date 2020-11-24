Buy Zoom Video (ZM) Stock on the Dip Before Q3 Earnings?

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks, we explore all things Zoom Video ZM ahead of the release of its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Monday, November 30. The goal is to help investors decide if they should consider buying the video conferencing stock on the dip despite positive news on the vaccine front.

All three major U.S. indexes jumped over 1% through morning trading Tuesday, on the back of what is being viewed as positive news out of Washington in terms of the transition of power. This is part of a strong November for the market that’s seen stocks hit new highs.

Markets ripped higher after the election, with investors pleased enough with the likelihood of divided government. Then came the positive vaccine news from Pfizer and Moderna. Plus, the broader earnings picture was already improving and large swaths of the U.S. economy continue to bounce back. Let’s also remember that our interest rate environment should help continue to support the market.

With all that said, the coronavirus is still crushing the travel and leisure space and new measures are being rolled out in parts of Europe and the U.S. to help slow the spread of the virus. And even if a vaccine is distributed, it is doesn't mean that people will flood back into crowded office buildings in major cities around the U.S. and world.

This brings us to Zoom Video, which was an early star of the pandemic. ZM crush Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN, Target TGT, Peloton PTON and nearly every other major stay-at-home and “essential” stock. Zoom’s top and bottom-line growth has been impressive and its outlook appears strong. But shares of the cloud video firm has fallen over the last month.

Zoom is clearly not as well-rounded of a cloud software play as the likes of Salesforce CRM or Adobe ADBE. Still, it might be worth taking a deeper look at ZM for an array of reasons, especially with it resting around 25% off its October records.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.