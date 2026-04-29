Buy Walmart and 3 More Retail Stocks as Consumer Confidence Surges

U.S. consumer confidence showed a modest, somewhat surprising improvement in April. A rebound in the stock market, following a de escalation in the conflict involving Iran and a more positive assessment of labor market conditions, appears to have eased near term financial worries and strengthened consumer sentiment.



According to the Conference Board, the Consumer Confidence Index rose to 92.8 from an upwardly revised reading of 92.2 in March. The details of the report were mixed, as the Present Situation Index edged down 0.3 points to 123.8, indicating a softer view of current conditions. In contrast, the Expectations Index advanced 1.2 points to 72.2, pointing to improved outlooks for income, employment and business activity in the near term.



Despite an uptick in consumer sentiment, rising gasoline prices remain a meaningful headwind. Energy costs have climbed sharply amid geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, adding to inflationary pressure. Consumer prices rose 3.3% year over year in March, up from 2.4% in February. This complicates the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook as it works to contain inflation without derailing economic growth.



For investors, the improvement in confidence still supports selective exposure to retail stocks, particularly companies with strong brands, pricing power and resilient demand categories. A firmer labor market and better income expectations can help sustain consumer spending. Retailers with efficient cost structures and value-focused offerings may be better positioned to capture demand in this mixed environment.



Stocks such as Five Below, Inc. FIVE, Walmart Inc. WMT, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY appear well-positioned to navigate the current economic environment.

Past-Year Stock Price Performance of FIVE, WMT, ANF & CASY



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4 Prominent Stocks

Five Below: Customer-Centric Strategy Fuels Growth Flywheel

Five Below’s bullish thesis is anchored in its differentiated value-focused retail model, strong brand resonance with younger consumers and a reinvigorated, customer-centric strategy that is driving broad-based momentum. Management highlighted meaningful gains from enhanced merchandising, trend-driven product innovation and a more agile, social-first marketing approach that is deepening engagement and accelerating traffic. Strategic initiatives, including omnichannel expansion, curated assortments and disciplined store growth, are strengthening execution while reinforcing the company’s competitive moat. At the same time, investments in in-store experience, supply chain and technology are improving productivity and enabling scalable, profitable growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 11.3% and 20.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.6% rise in sales and 13.5% growth in earnings. FIVE, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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Walmart: Omnichannel Model Drives Sustainable Growth

Walmart’s strong execution underscores the resilience and scalability of its omnichannel model, with broad-based growth across segments driven by a powerful combination of value leadership, convenience and an expanding digital ecosystem. The company continues to gain market share and deepen customer engagement through its integrated platform, leveraging stores, supply chain and last-mile capabilities to deliver faster, more efficient fulfillment. Strategic investments in automation, AI-driven innovation and digital initiatives like marketplace, advertising and membership programs are enhancing margins and creating diversified profit streams. Disciplined cost management and improved inventory efficiency are reinforcing operating leverage and supporting sustained profitability growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 5% and 9.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.4% rise in sales and 12.5% growth in earnings. WMT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.8%, on average.



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Abercrombie & Fitch: Brand Strength and Agility Boost Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch continues to demonstrate the power of its diversified brand portfolio, with both Abercrombie and Hollister achieving record sales through a disciplined "Read and React" inventory model. This operational agility, combined with a successful expansion into new categories and strategic partnerships, has solidified the company’s position. Strong cash flow generation and a focus on operational excellence are enabling significant investments in digital modernization and store experiences. By strategically managing global supply-chain complexities and leveraging data-driven insights to optimize regional performance, the company has established a durable foundation for profitable expansion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 4.1% and 8.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.3% rise in sales and 8.9% growth in earnings. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%, on average.



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Casey's: Prepared Food Innovation and Scale Fuel Progress

Casey’s continues to distinguish itself through a unique business model that successfully integrates high-margin prepared foods with a resilient fuel and grocery operation. The company is leveraging its differentiated position as a leading pizza provider to drive customer frequency and capture market share, even as traditional restaurant competitors face mounting price pressure. Strategic initiatives, such as the expansion of the "Casey’s Rewards" program and the calculated rollout of new culinary platforms like chicken wings, are effectively deepening guest loyalty and creating incremental sales occasions. The successful integration of the Fikes acquisition and a robust pipeline for new store builds underscores a disciplined approach to geographic expansion and operational efficiency.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 8.2% and 23.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.5% rise in sales and 10.9% growth in earnings. CASY, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.



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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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