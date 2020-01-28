Buy Uber Stock for These 3 Reasons, UBS Says

Analyst Eric Sheridan this morning picked up coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $56 price target.

Uber Technologies had a rotten first year as a public company. The ride-sharing and food-delivery giant priced its May IPO at $45 a share, well below what more bullish observers had expected, and the stock promptly crumbled. The stock ended the year at $29.74, down 33% from where it started.

But now things are picking up: The stock is already up 22% in January. Adding fuel to the fire, UBS analyst Eric Sheridan this morning picked up coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $56 price target, asserting that there are “multiple roads” to unlocking value at Uber (ticker: UBER).

Sheridan writes in a research note Tuesday that “Uber’s collection of global businesses look poised to scale into the next large cap multi-sided marketplace with improving economics and flywheel effects on both the supply and demand side.” He contends that the Uber management team is “committed to unlocking asset value,” and that the stock offers “a compelling risk/reward from current levels.”

Sheridan frames his report around three key issues facing Uber’s business.

First, he asks whether Uber can grow global ride-sharing revenue in the midteens over time—and he concludes that it can, with steady demand and rising “take rates,” the slice of revenue kept by the company.

Second, he considers whether Uber Eats can grow 30%-plus over time—and again concludes in the affirmative, seeing a “fragmented market ripe for consolidation.”

And third, he asks if Uber can turn profitable, based on Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), in 2021—and again he concludes it can, driven by “market repair” and scale benefits.

