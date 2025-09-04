Buy Top Stock CELH on the Dip in September for Big Gains

Celsius CELH stock has soared 875% in the past five years, crushing the S&P 500’s 90%. Wall Street flocked to Celsius for its booming sales growth as it challenges industry giants Red Bull and Monster.

The energy drink stock is up 130% in 2025, boosted by a surge following its beat-and-raise second quarter release in early August, which helped Celsius earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Celsius, which is backed by PepsiCo, is projected to post double-digit earnings and revenue growth. Wall Street is also very high on the stock.

Yet, investors can buy Celsius stock down 36% from its all-time high as it looks to break out above a key technical range.

Why Investors Should Buy Celsius Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a Florida-based global beverage company, specializing in functional energy drinks under its flagship CELSIUS brand.

CELH’s sales exploded over the past five years, driven by a successful marketing campaign across social media, podcasts, and more. The company’s growth also coincides with a larger push from consumers to focus on healthier options for everything from food to energy drinks.

The company’s pitch is that its CELSIUS drinks are the “better-for-you, zero-sugar alternative to traditional energy drinks.” Celsius’ tagline is to Live Fit, and it's gaining steam in its race to compete alongside Red Bull and Monster MNST .



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius boasts that it is now the #3 energy drink in the U.S. The company completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of Alani Nutrition in April, expanding its energy drink and supplement portfolio.

The company’s growth efforts in a highly competitive industry could be boosted by PepsiCo’s growing stake in the healthy energy drink maker.

PepsiCo ( PEP ) announced last Friday that it boosted its stake in Celsius and expanded its partnership. The Coca-Cola rival “acquired $585 million in newly issued convertible 5% preferred stock while extending its existing preferred stock to the same conversion period,” boosting PepsiCo’s ownership in Celsius to around 11%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius also acquired the Rockstar Energy brand in the U.S. and Canada from PepsiCo. On top of that, Celsius will “become the PepsiCo strategic energy lead in the U.S., managing the CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy brands, while PepsiCo will lead distribution for the Celsius Holdings portfolio in the U.S. and Canada.”

The growing relationship between Celsius and PepsiCo should help CELH compete against Red Bull and Monster. On the PepsiCo front, the beverage giant is betting that Celsius will help PEP stock bounce back and diversify as it aims to challenge Coca-Cola and standout upstarts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius grew its sales from $131 million in 2020 to $1.36 billion in 2024, boosted by three years of over 100% YoY growth. CELH’s FY25 consensus earnings per share estimate soared 33% since its big beat-and-raise Q2 release in early August. And its FY26 outlook jumped 19%, earning the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

CELH is projected to boost sales by 74% in FY25 and 26% next year to reach $2.97 billion in FY26 vs. $1.36 billion in FY24. Celsius is expected to grow its adjusted earnings by 56% in 2025 and 27% in 2026.

Buy Large-Cap Stock CELH Now Before It Soars?

Celsius stock has soared 875% in the past five years, crushing the S&P 500’s 90%, PEP’s 7%, and Monster’s 54%.

The stock has surged 130% in 2025 compared to MNST’s 20%. Yet, investors can buy Celsius 36% below its May 2024 highs.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius is trading above its 21-day moving average, and it’s on the verge of overtaking the top of a critical technical range: its pre-March 2024 breakout levels.

Turning to valuation, CELH trades at a 70% discount to its highs with a PEG ratio of 1.2. Investors should also know that 16 of the 20 brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys.”

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.