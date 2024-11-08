Buy This Top-Ranked Growth Tech Stock Before Earnings and Hold?

Monday.com ( MNDY ) stock skyrocketed 315% in the last two years, crushing Tech’s 110%. MNDY surged to fresh 52-week highs earlier this week yet it trades 25% below its records heading into its Q3 earnings release on Monday, November 11.

The work-focused software company is coming off another blowout quarter and its earnings outlook has climbed as Monday.com expands its reach with larger customers.

MNDY Stock’s Bullish Basics and Growth Outlook

Monday.com’s core work operating system or Work OS is a “low code-no code” platform that helps businesses build work management tools and software applications across various industries. The firm operates in a key growth segment of the economy since every business needs to digitalize their workflows to succeed.

Monday.com has amassed over 225K customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries, most of which are small businesses. MNDY grew its paid customers with more than $100K in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 49% last quarter to reach 1,009, outpacing its 43% growth of paid customers with more than $50,000 in ARR.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Monday.com’s overall net dollar retention rate was 110%, with total quarterly revenue up 34%. Monday.com’s ability to expand its reach with larger customers will go a long way to growing its business.

On top of that, its focus on maximum efficiency helped achieve its first quarter of GAAP operating profitability. MNDY grew its adjusted Q2 EPS by 130% after it swung from a full-year loss of -$0.73 in 2022 to +$1.85 per share in 2023.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Monday.com is expected to expand its adjusted earnings by 50% in FY24 and 18% next year. MNDY’s upbeat EPS outlook helps it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is part of an impressive surge in bottom-line revisions.

Monday.com has crushed our EPS estimate by an average of 125% in the trailing four quarters.

MNDY is projected to grow its revenue by 32% in 2024 and 27% in 2025 to reach $1.21 billion—after a 41% expansion in 2023.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MNDY's Stock Performance and Technical Levels

Monday.com shares have soared 135% in the last year to blow away Tech’s 44% as part of a 315% two-year run.

Yet, even as the Nasdaq and tons of other technology stocks have soared to new all-time highs, MNDY trades 25% below its 2021 peaks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Monday.com has outclimbed the Zacks Tech sector since its summer 2021 IPO, up 77% vs. 43%.

MNDY’s recent surge to all-time highs might have the stock temporarily overheated, alongside many other tech stocks following the post-election surge.

Bottom Line on MNDY Stock

Monday.com’s valuation levels are worrisome and are currently holding the stock back. The company is improving its bottom line and remains committed to growth, with a business that becomes so integral to its clients that it creates consistency.

Monday.com’s balance sheet is stellar, and 15 of the 21 brokerage recommendations that Zacks has are “Strong Buys.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.