Buy Top 3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for Solid Gains Today

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $20.9 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2019. Thrivent Financial has more than $152 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 110 investment professionals.

Moreover, Thrivent Mutual Funds has invested in more than 20 actively managed, solution-based mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing, and has a strong record of competitive performance.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Class A AASCX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets and amount of any borrowing in equity securities of mid-sized companies. AASCX has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%.

Brian J. Flanagan is the fund managers of AASCX since 2004.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Class S TMSIX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund manager invests the majority of TMSIX’s assets in equity securities of mid-sized U.S. companies. The market capitalizations of these companies are equivalent to those included on the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P MidCap 400 Index. TMSIX has a three-year annualized return of 4%.

TMSIX has an expense ratio of 0.77% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Thrivent Limited Maturity Bond Fund Class A LBLAX aims for a high level of current income with consistent stability of principal. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in debt securities or preferred stock in at least the "Baa" major rating category by Moody's or "BBB" major rating category by S&P. LBLAX has a three-year annualized return of 2.7%.

As of the end of May 2020, LBLAX held 532 issues with 1.90% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 2.62%.

