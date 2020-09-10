Buy These Top 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS aims to provide an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $557 billion as of Aug 31, 2020.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you four top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 OTCJX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in medium market capitalization, those included on the Russell Midcap A Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. OTCJX has three-year annualized returns of 19.5%.

OTCJX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund Class A DVRAX aims for total return. The fund manager aims to achieve a total rate of return for the fund that meets or exceeds the Citigroup 1-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index plus 2% to 4%, net of fund expenses, over a full market cycle. DVRAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.2%.

Natalie I. Shapiro is one of the fund managers of DVRAX since 2007.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX aims for total return. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. MGLAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%.

As of the end of July 2020, MGLAX held 68 issues with 5.87% of its assets invested in Prologis Inc.

