Buy These Renewable Energy & Battery Energy Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio

The global energy transition has gained significant momentum in recent days with industries rapidly adopting renewables like solar and wind. However, the variable nature of these sources has sparked a parallel surge in energy storage demand. Battery systems bridge the gap by storing excess power during peak production and releasing it when generation falls, ensuring grid reliability. This interdependence between scalable storage and clean energy has made both indispensable pillars of a sustainable energy future.

To this end, it is imperative to mention that as per the International Energy Agency’s (“IEA”) Global Energy Review report, published in March 2025, renewables accounted for the largest share of the growth in global energy supply last year and accounted for almost three-quarters of the overall increase in global power generation. This remarkable renewable growth must have been fundamentally aided by corresponding advances in energy storage capacity. Consequently, utility providers like Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP are capitalizing on these growth opportunities through the rapid expansion of their renewable generation portfolio. On the other hand, technology-driven core clean energy stocks, like Vestas Wind Systems VWDRY, a wind turbine manufacturer, and Nextracker Inc. NXT, offering solar trackers, already enjoy a strong position in a clean energy investor’s watchlist.

Looking ahead, the IEA projects that new renewable energy capacity added globally between 2024 and 2030 will amount to more than 5,500 gigawatts (GW) — almost three times the growth witnessed between 2017 and 2023. To support this massive renewable energy capacity expansion, energy storage is projected to increase six times. Such solid projections naturally boost growth opportunities for those who have invested in or intend to invest in the renewable energy and battery storage space.

The essential nature of electricity ensures its resilient demand even during economic slumps, providing stability for renewable energy and battery storage stakeholders amid growing clean energy awareness across nations. Surging electricity demand, driven by industrial expansion, accelerating EV adoption, data center growth, and improving economic development in emerging countries, is further accelerating investments in renewables and storage.

Additionally, strong policy support, fiscal incentives, net-zero commitments, and declining solar/wind installation costs are boosting the competitiveness of clean energy firms. These factors collectively enable sustainable long-term value creation in the global energy transition.

3 Renewable Energy & Battery Storage Stocks to Buy

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates as one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and decarbonization solutions, with almost 46,000 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity. Its diversified portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, energy storage, distributed generation and sustainable solutions across five continents.

In 2024, BEP developed approximately 7,000 MW of new clean energy capacity and secured notable contracts (last year) to deliver an incremental 19,000 gigawatt-hour (GWh) per year of generation to its partners, including signing a landmark renewable energy framework agreement with Microsoft. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had a large global development pipeline of approximately 200,000 MW.

In July 2025, BEP announced a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and Google for a first-of-its-kind Hydro Framework Agreement to deliver up to 3,000 MW of carbon-free hydroelectric capacity across the United States. This agreement marks the world's largest corporate clean power deal for hydroelectricity. Such collaborations and development pipeline reflect this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock's long-term vision of delivering reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to all its customers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEP’s 2025 and 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 14.1% and 8.8%, respectively.

Vestas Wind Systems, the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, has been consistently engaged in the development and deployment of sustainable energy solutions. The company had around 56,700 wind turbines, equivalent to 157 GW under service, as of March 2025.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, turbines produced and shipped by VWDRY (in the last 12 months) are expected to avoid 490 million tons of CO2, over the course of their lifetime, reflecting a 25% improvement year over year.

On July 31, 2025, Vestas received a 269 MW order to complete the second phase of Vifor wind farm in Buzau Country, Romania. On July 17, the company announced that it has clinched an order for 527 MW of turbines in the United States as part of its third-quarter orders. On July 15, VWDRY revealed its 74 MW order receipt from Finland. These announcements imply VWDRY's rapidly expanding footprint in the renewable energy industry worldwide. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, this Zacks Rank #2 company will witness a 20.5% and 10.9% year-over-year rise in 2025 and 2026 sales, respectively. Its long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 33.4%.

Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that help accelerate solar power plant construction, increase performance and enhance long-term reliability. The company claims to be theglobal marketleader in solar trackers, based on GW shipped for nine consecutive years.

As of March 31, 2025, NXT shipped more than 130 GW of its solar tracker systems to projects across six continents for use in utility-scale and distributed generation solar applications. As of the same date, the company’s total global manufacturing capacity was approximately 1,500 MW per week, enabling the support of approximately 80 GW of annual shipments.

On June 25, 2025, Nextracker announced that its NX Horizon solar trackers have been selected to power one of Europe’s largest solar projects, the 550 MW “Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida” solar PV park in Western Macedonia. In May, NXT revealed that it has surpassed 10 GW of solar tracker deployments in India.

These trends underscore Nextracker's expanding footprint in the clean energy space. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, this Zacks Rank #2 company will witness a rise of 11.9% and 9.1% in fiscal 2026 and 2027 sales, respectively. Its long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%.

