Buy These Olympic Stocks, Say Wall Street Analysts

Here are the 3 Best Olympic stocks to buy in July 2024, according to Wall Street analysts. Olympic stocks refer to shares of companies that are associated with the Olympic Games by means of advertisements or partnerships or sponsorships of any kind. These companies tend to gain from the Olympic Games due to higher visibility and sales from the games.

Consequently, the stocks of these companies could surge during these times. The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris are just around the corner and it may still not be too late to consider investing in Olympic stocks to gain noteworthy returns.

We used the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool to select three Paris 2024 Olympic – Sponsors and Partners stocks with a Strong Buy consensus rating and solid share appreciation potential in the next twelve months. These three companies have been associated with the Olympic Games for many years and have made a name for themselves. Let’s dive right into them and discuss their prospects.

#1 Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA)

China-based Alibaba Group Holdings is an e-commerce giant. The company also offers technology, internet, logistics, and cloud solutions through its several units.

Alibaba has been one of the worldwide partners of the Olympic games since 2017 and has helped in the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020+5. Through its Alibaba Cloud Intelligence platform, the company is providing advanced cloud infrastructure and services to the games. Alibaba Cloud will enable the digitization of the Olympic Games, thus optimizing the experience for athletes and fans worldwide. Alibaba’s association with the Olympic games is aimed at attracting younger audiences to the Olympic Movement.

Meanwhile, Alibaba is making hefty share buybacks to reward shareholders and win back their confidence. The company has $26.1 billion remaining under its current share repurchase program that extends until Q1 2027. BABA also pays regular annual dividend of $1.64 per share, carrying a yield of 1.31%.

Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Now?

On TipRanks, BABA stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating, backed by 13 Buys and three Hold ratings. The average Alibaba Group Holdings price target of $103.93 implies 41.4% upside potential from current levels.

Visa is the undisputed leader in the card payment industry, offering several digital payment services and connecting consumers, banks, businesses, and governments across the globe.

Visa has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since 1986, the exclusive payment technology partner, and will be the only card accepted at the Games through 2032. It provides the most technologically advanced payment solutions to both viewers and Organizing Committees. At the same time, Visa has supported over 500 Olympic and Paralympic athletes with appropriate tools and resources through Team Visa since 2000.

Interestingly, V stock pays a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, representing a yield of 0.74%. The company even undertakes regular stock buybacks to enhance shareholders’ returns.

Visa is set to release its Q3 FY24 results on July 23, after the market closes. The Street expects Visa to post adjusted EPS of $2.42 on revenues of $8.92 billion. In the prior year period, Visa reported adjusted EPS of $2.16 on revenues of $8.12 billion.

Is Visa a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

With 19 Buys and three Hold ratings, V stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Visa price target of $316.63 implies 18.9% upside potential from current levels.

Paris-based Sanofi could be a direct beneficiary of the Olympic games. It is a global pharmaceutical and healthcare company involved in the discovery and development of medicines and vaccines to improve and protect lives. Sanofi’s focus areas of research are immunology, inflammation, neurology, oncology, and rare diseases.

Sanofi is the Premium Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torches Relays. The company is going to leverage its first-ever Olympics partnership to increase the fight against Meningitis and even launched the Meningitis flag. By supporting the Olympic games, the company is hoping to change its conservative image and attract younger talent. Moreover, Sanofi is sending thousands of employees as volunteers as well as supporting 14 athletes and coaches across different sports from basketball to para-athletics.

Sanofi is set to release its Q2 FY24 results on July 25, before the market opens. The Street expects Sanofi to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 on sales of $11.66 billion. Sanofi pays a regular annual dividend of $1.48 per share, reflecting a yield of 2.98%.

Is Sanofi Share a Good Buy?

With three Buys and one Hold rating, SNY stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Sanofi price target of $59.33 implies 18.1% upside potential from current levels.

Key Takeaways

Given the upcoming Olympic Games, now could be one of the best times to invest in the stocks of this popular event’s partner and sponsor companies. The once-in-four-year event gives companies the opportunity to favorably promote their offerings to audiences worldwide and attract more customers. Investors could consider the aforementioned three Olympic stocks to boost their portfolio returns.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.