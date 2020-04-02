Buy These Grocery Stocks. They Were Good Bets Before Coronavirus.

Investors may want to stick with grocery stocks that were highly rated for their underlying quality and value before the Covid-19 crisis, BMO Capital Markets analyst Kelly Bania suggests.

As grocery stores and essential retailers embrace a burst in sales amid the coronavirus-triggered shopping mania, it may be tempting for investors to chase grocery stocks.

But BMO Capital Markets analyst Kelly Bania suggests investors stick with the names that were highly rated for their underlying quality and value before the Covid-19 crisis. Her recommendations include Walmart (ticker: WMT), Costco Wholesale (COST), and Dollar General (DG)

In the two weeks ending on March 22, U.S. grocery sales surged 83% from the year-ago period, accelerating significantly from the 12% year-over-year growth in the prior week, Bania wrote in a Wednesday note.

The demand spike is not only limited to pandemic epicenters such as New York or California, but rather widespread across the country. States such as Wyoming and Michigan have seen growth just shy of 70% at the low end, while others like Delaware, Louisiana, and Alabama experienced a sharper jump of more than 100% at the high end.

Drug stores have seen a similar trend, with sales increasing 43% in the two-week period ending on March 22. The strong growth came as the sector was seeing a generally negative trend prior to the outbreak.

The surge in demand has driven many grocers and essential retailers into a hiring spree despite the large scale of layoffs and furloughs in other industries. Walmart plans to expand its employee size by 10%, Kroger (KR) by 10%, while Dollar Tree (DLTR) announced about 14% increase in its staff size and Dollar General by 35%.

Demand for grocery delivery has accelerated as well. Daily app downloads for Instacart, Shipt, and Walmart increased 218%, 124%, and 160%, respectively, from mid-February to mid-March, according to app-data analytics firm Apptopia. Instacart also announced plans to hire 300,000 more full-service shoppers in the next three months, an estimated 150% increase from the current level.

Not surprisingly, most major grocery stocks have held up better than the broader market. While the S&P 500 has tumbled 27% since Feb. 19, Kroger shares gained 3.2%, Walmart stock slid just 3%, and Dollar General stock lost 6.5%.

Still, BMO’s Bania said investors should be selective when betting on grocer stocks. Although the unprecedented sales increases seem positive for the group, it also means the companies will have to beat those high bars next year, which will be almost impossible to achieve.

If the economy heads into a recession, weaker demand and mountains of stocked-up goods in consumers’ garage will serve a double-whammy for grocery retailers, dragging on their financial performance in the following quarters.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

