Buy These 5 Stocks Powered by Solid Q3 Earnings and AI Boom

The momentum of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure segment is in top gear this year. The AI space remains rock solid, supported by an extremely bullish demand scenario. Four of the “magnificent 7” stocks have decided to invest a massive $380 billion in 2025 as capital expenditure for AI-infrastructure development. This marks a significant 54% year-over-year increase in capital spending on the AI ecosystem.

The AI saga, supported by the massive growth of cloud computing and data centers, is yet to fully unfold. The demand for data center capacity surged to manage and store the vast amount of cloud computing-based data.

Here, we recommend investing in five stocks that have benefited directly or indirectly from a massive AI boom this year and hold for the long term. These are: Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT, Mirion Technologies Inc. MIR, Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX, Celestica Inc. CLS and Corning Inc. GLW.

Stock prices of these companies have soared this year and have further room to grow following solid third-quarter 2025 earnings results. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Zacks Rank #1 Vertiv Holdings’ third-quarter performance benefited from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions.

Innovative Portfolio and Solid Execution

Vertiv is benefiting from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar and modular solutions. CEO Giordano Albertazzi said, "Our 35% sales growth and robust orders momentum reflect both strong market demand and expanded capabilities to serve customers' increasingly complex infrastructure needs."

Buoyed by unprecedented data center growth, VRT is strategically expanding capacity to accelerate its AI-enabled pipeline. The company also benefited from the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Acquisitions have also played a key role, with Great Lakes enhancing IT systems and white space solutions, and Weeleay boosting service capabilities through real-time machine data analysis and predictive actions.

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) is a key catalyst. VRT aims to stay one GPU generation ahead of NVIDIA, enabling efficient, scalable power solutions for next-generation AI data centers. As hyperscalers and enterprises increasingly scale AI deployments to support high-performance data centers, Vertiv’s solutions are gaining traction.

Vertiv Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 20.3% and 25.6%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 6.6% over the last 30 days.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Mirion Technologies reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11. Quarterly revenues of $223.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Diversified Business Model

Mirion Technologies provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services MIR operates in two segments — Medical, and Nuclear & Safety. MIR is committed to expanding its reach in the next generation of nuclear energy by working with small modular reactor developers to “solve essential nuclear measurement, safety and security challenges.”

Nuclear & Safety group provides radiation safety technologies that are critical for operational nuclear facilities, R&D, next-generation nuclear reactors, and beyond. MIR’s nuclear-focused technologies are essential throughout the entire nuclear energy lifecycle. Many of MIR’s solutions are also mandatory for customers in highly regulated industries such as nuclear energy.

MIR is actively involved in digital innovation, particularly within the nuclear and radiation safety sectors. The company focuses on integrating digital technologies into its radiation safety solutions. To this end, last month, the company inked a deal with Westinghouse Electric Company to enhance nuclear instrumentation with digital solutions.

Mirion has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.7% and 26.4%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Comfort Systems USA reported quarterly earnings of $8.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.2 per share. The company posted revenues of $2.45 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%.

AI-Powered Data Center: The New Growth Driver

FIX operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for the specialized HVAC solutions of FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin opportunities and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche.

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.7% and 16.4%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 6% in the last seven days.

Celestica Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Celestica is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies in the world, serving OEMs, cloud-based and other service providers, and business enterprises across several industries. CLS offers a comprehensive range of manufacturing and supply-chain solutions that support various customer requirements, from low-volume, high-complexity custom products to high-volume commodity products.

Increasing Focus on High-Value Markets

CLS’ focus on product diversification and increasing its presence in high-value markets is positive. Its strong research and development foundations allow it to produce high-volume electronic products and highly complex technology infrastructure products for a wide range of industries.

CLS is benefiting from healthy demand trends in the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment. The growth is primarily backed by CLS’ strength in Hyperscaler Portfolio Solutions networking business and optical programs, especially increasing demand for 800G and 400G network switches.

The growing proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools is fueling solid AI investments across the technology ecosystem. This, in turn, is driving demand for CLS’ enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions and servers and storage-related products.

Celestica has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 31.3% and 24.1%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 2.1% in the last 30 days.

Corning Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Corning continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials, which have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices. Samsung has opted to deploy Corning Gorilla Armor 2 cover material for its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra devices.

Huge Optical Demand for Gen AI

GLW offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. This augurs well for its long-term growth.

The growing adoption of innovative optical connectivity products for generative AI applications is expected to be a key growth driver for GLW in the upcoming quarters. Since both consumers and enterprises are using networks more extensively and the data thus generated is increasingly being used to train AI models, there is tremendous demand for quality networking.

Additionally, data consumption patterns are changing, with a growing propensity to consume video content, creating the need for faster data transfer. Since optical networks are more efficient and most existing networks are copper-based, the demand for GLW’s optical solutions is particularly strong.

Corning has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.1% and 19.8%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 3.8% in the last seven days.

