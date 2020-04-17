Buy These 5 Stocks on New Analyst Coverage Amid Coronavirus

The hopes of reopening businesses and improving prospects of a vaccine amid the coronavirus-induced dismal economic scenario have been making markets volatile.



Now, as global stock markets are experiencing record levels of volatility, investors may look for stocks that recently received new analyst coverage. The logic behind this is that analysts don’t add a stock to their coverage randomly. New coverage on a stock is usually the result of huge investor focus on it or its promising prospects.



Interestingly, stocks typically see an incremental upward price movement with new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with continuation of existing analyst coverage. Of course, the price movement depends on the recommendations from the new analysts. Positive recommendations — Buy and Strong Buy — lead to a significant positive incremental price reaction than Strong Sell, Sell or Hold recommendations.



Moreover, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no analyst coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. As analysts almost always initiate coverage with a positive recommendation. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.



However, one should preferably look for the average change in broker recommendation rather than a single recommendation change. Then again, an upgrade, an initiation or even increased coverage is equally important.



Keeping this mind, it’s a good strategy to focus on the number of analyst recommendations that have increased over the last few weeks.



Screening Criteria



Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (This will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago ('Less than' means 'better than' four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should consider other relevant parameters to make the strategy foolproof.



Here are the other screening parameters:



Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).



Here are five of the 10 stocks that passed the screen:



Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK: This Buffalo, NY-based company manufactures and distributes products to the industrial and buildings market. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has outperformed its industry year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has risen 6% over the past 60 days, depicting analyst optimism over the stock’s potential. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.7% for the current year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PJT Partners Inc. PJT: Headquartered in New York, NY, this is an investment bank which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s stock has outperformed its industry year to date. Earnings for the current year are expected to increase 21.6%.



ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI, a medical device maker, currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has gained 16% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 10.6%. The stock has an impressive earnings surprise history and has topped analysts’ expectations in three of the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity or ROE of 11.9% compares with the industry’s negative 12.8%.



eXp World Holdings Inc. EXPI provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the United States and Canada. Although the company’s stock has underperformed its industry year to date, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has risen 112.5% over the past 60 days, depicting analyst optimism over the stock’s potential. This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 106.7% for the current year.



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR: This is a real estate investment trust which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s stock has outperformed its industry year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 4.9% over the past 30 days. Earnings for the current year are expected to increase 63%.



