Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Volatile Market Sentiment

The U.S. stock market showed mixed signals on May 29, with investors reacting to a combination of events. While NVIDIA’s strong quarterly results and a favorable ruling from the U.S. International Trade court against Trump-imposed tariffs supported gains on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, the Dow Jones slipped, weighed down by investor concerns over the broader economic outlook amid escalating geopolitical uncertainties.

Given such volatile market sentiment, prudent investors are expected to choose safe bet stocks like Novartis NVS, ENGIE SA ENGIY, MasTec MTZ, Dorman Products DORM and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL to safeguard their portfolio from huge losses (in times of crisis). These stocks bear low leverage and, therefore, should be a safer option for investors if they don’t want to lose big in times of market turmoil.

Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors.

What’s the Significance of Low-Leverage Stocks?

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to excessive debt financing.

The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

The equity market can be volatile at times, and, as an investor, if you don’t want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks that bear low leverage and are, hence, less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically, several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders’ Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

With the first-quarter 2025 earnings season almost behind us, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past.

But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

The Winning Strategy

Considering the factors above, it is prudent to choose stocks with a low debt-to-equity ratio to ensure steady returns.

Yet, an investment strategy based solely on the debt-to-equity ratio might not fetch the desired outcome. To choose stocks that have the potential to give you steady returns, we have expanded our screening criteria to include some other factors.

Here are the other parameters:

Debt/Equity less than X-Industry Median: Stocks that are less leveraged than their industry peers.

Current Price greater than or equal to 10: The stocks must be trading at a minimum of $10 or above.

Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than X-Industry Median: Earnings growth adds to optimism, leading to a stock’s price appreciation.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

Estimated One-Year EPS Growth F(1)/F(0) greater than 5: This shows earnings growth expectation.

Zacks Rank #1 or 2: Irrespective of market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the nine stocks that made it through the screen.

Novartis: It has one of the strongest and broadest portfolios of varied drugs. On May 27, 2025, Novartis announced that it had launched a tender offer to acquire Regulus Therapeutics for $7.00 per share in cash plus a potential $7.00 contingent payment tied to a regulatory milestone, as part of a previously announced merger agreement. The move is likely to strengthen Novartis’s pipeline in RNA-targeted therapies, enhancing its long-term innovation and growth strategy.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVS’ 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 7.1% from the 2024 reported figure. The company boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 7.9%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

ENGIE SA: It engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. On May 14, 2025, the company announced its first-quarter 2025 results. Its revenues grew 5.6% year over year in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2025, ENGIE has 8.5 GW of renewable and battery capacity under construction, representing more than 100 projects worldwide.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings suggests a year-over-year improvement of 22.9%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MasTec: It is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. On May 1, 2025, the company announced its first-quarter 2025 results. Its revenues increased 6% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved 6 basis points.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 11% from the 2024 actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings suggests a year-over-year improvement of 54.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Dorman Products: It is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. On May 29, Dorman Products announced the release of hundreds of new light-duty automotive repair solutions, including several aftermarket-first innovations across key vehicle systems. This product expansion not only boosts Dorman’s extensive 138,000-SKU catalog but also creates over 12 million new sales opportunities, reinforcing its market leadership and growth in the aftermarket parts industry.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 4.9% from the 2024 actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings suggests a year-over-year improvement of 9.7%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Sterling Infrastructure: It operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions, principally in the United States. On May 5, the company announced its first-quarter 2025 results. Its revenues increased 7% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share surged 29%.

STRL boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%. The stock boasts an average earnings surprise of 11.54%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

