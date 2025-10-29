Buy These 5 Health and Fitness Stocks for a Stable Portfolio in Q4

Health and fitness companies benefit from consistent demand due to growing global awareness of health issues and the importance of physical fitness. This trend is supported by rising rates of lifestyle-related diseases and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare.

The space’s growth is backed by diverse revenue streams including subscriptions, product sales and services, making it attractive to investors seeking long-term gains. Moreover, technological advancements, such as fitness trackers and wearable fitness devices, provide new opportunities for growth and drive further consumer engagement and revenue potential.

Health and fitness companies focus on improving and maintaining physical well-being through products and services including gym memberships, fitness equipment, nutritional supplements and wellness programs.

Here we recommend five Health and Fitness stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for a stable portfolio in the rest of 2025. Their favorable Zacks Rank indicates more upside in the near term. These stocks are: Doximity Inc. DOCS, Planet Fitness Inc. PLNT, United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI, Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON and Performance Food Group Co. PFGC. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Doximity Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Doximity provides a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. DOCS is the market leader in physician engagement, covering over 80% of U.S. doctors and 60% of advanced practitioners. A 95% subscription-based revenue model, strong net revenue retention, and consistent client upsell across pharma and health system verticals enhance predictability.

It also reflects the embedded value that DOCS delivers through long-term client relationships and workflow integration. DOCS is expanding in a total addressable market of $18.55 billion. DOCS’ early integration of generative AI through Doximity GPT has accelerated product stickiness and physician utility.

DOCS’ AI tools — document summarization, clinical query generation, and smart faxing—have seen 5x usage growth year-over-year. These AI tools directly support physicians in managing clinical documentation burdens and decision-making. As regulatory frameworks for AI in healthcare mature, DOCS’ physician-first, HIPAA-compliant approach positions it to gain market share.

Doximity has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.2% and 7%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% in the past 30 days.

Planet Fitness Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Planet Fitness is one of the leading franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States. PLNT has been benefiting from higher royalties, new club openings and new member acquisitions. The effective execution of the four strategic imperatives and increasing Black Card memberships are additional growth catalysts.

PLNT ended the second quarter with a membership base of about 20.8 million and a global club count of more than 2,762, witnessing an 8.2% year-over-year increase in system-wide same-club sales. Moving through 2025, PLNT aims to shift from a divisional structure to a fit-for-strategy operating model to ensure sustainable long-term growth.

Planet Fitness has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.2% and 13.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 90 days.

United Natural Foods Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 United Natural Foods has continued to demonstrate strong growth and operational discipline, supported by wholesale momentum and sustained demand for natural and organic products. Strategic initiatives like customer base expansion, network optimization, and lean management practices have driven efficiency gains, cost savings, and improved service quality.

UNFI posted impressive third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, beating revenue and earnings estimates and marking seven straight quarters of adjusted EBITDA growth. With lean-management initiatives expanding across its network and ongoing customer-support efforts, UNFI is committed to long-term value creation. UNFI's natural and organic business continues to exhibit impressive growth, backed by heightened consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable products.

United Natural Foods has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.5% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending July 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 24.2% over the past 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Peloton creates fitness products. PTON is turning to its commercial and hospitality partnerships to power its next phase of growth as the company evolves from a connected fitness brand into a broader wellness platform.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, PTON witnessed growing momentum in the Peloton for Business segment. Partnerships with Hilton and Hyatt have helped the company boost its presence in premium hospitality chains, extending brand visibility among business and leisure travelers.

The integration of Precor into PTON’s commercial operations adds another growth lever. With a presence in over 80,000 facilities across 60 countries, Precor gives Peloton a global distribution network and established relationships with gyms, corporate wellness centers and institutions.

Peloton Interactive has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -1.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.3% over the past 30 days.

Performance Food Group Co.

Zacks Rank #2 Performance Food Group markets and distributes food and food-related products. PFGC’s operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products.

PFGC’s Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. PFGC serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions.

Performance Food Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.4% and 11.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the past 60 days.

