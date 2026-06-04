Buy These 5 Growth Stocks in June Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Boost

U.S. stock markets closed at record highs in May, supported by astonishing artificial intelligence (AI) trade. For the past three and a half years, AI trade has single-handedly driven the Wall Street bull run. What is surprising is that as days progress, AI trade is gaining more strength despite the highly overstretched valuation of this space.

AI infrastructure trade is now expanding from generative AI-based chips to memory and storage devices as well as servers and racks. Moreover, agentic AI is expanding the scope of AI infrastructure providers in the physical layer across industries.

At this stage, we have identified five AI-centric growth stocks that investors should purchase to strengthen their portfolios in June. Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel prices higher in the future.

The stocks are: Micron Technology Inc. MU, Sandisk Corp. SNDK, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. MU has become a leader in the AI infrastructure boom due to strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions. Record sales in the data center end market and accelerating HBM adoption have been driving MU’s Dynamic Access Random Memory (DRAM) revenues higher.

The growing adoption of AI servers is reshaping the DRAM market as these systems require significantly more memory than traditional servers. This is boosting demand for both high-capacity DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Module) and low-power server DRAM.

Micron Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100% each, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.2% over the last seven days.

Sandisk Corp.

Sandisk — a leading flash and advanced memory technology innovator — is set to maintain its astonishing momentum. SNDK has benefited from the structural shift toward AI computing, which requires significantly more NAND flash storage per deployment compared with traditional workloads.

AI training models and inference applications generate massive data volumes that demand high-performance enterprise solid-state drives, while edge devices need greater storage capacity to support on-device AI features.

This creates a favorable demand environment where SNDK can command premium pricing for its advanced technology products while maintaining disciplined supply allocation. SNDK’s BiCS8 quad-level cell storage product continues to advance through qualification with two major hyperscalers. The extended joint venture agreement with Kioxia Corporation through December 2034 positions Sandisk favorably in the AI memory and storage space.

Sandisk has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of more than 100%, each, for next year (ending June 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 76.1% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Seagate Technology has been benefiting from AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation.

STX highlighted that the company is entering a “new era of structural growth” driven by strong AI-led demand, the rising adoption of Mozaic products and disciplined execution focused on expanding margins, cash flow and long-term value.

HDDs remain significantly more cost-effective for bulk storage—especially critical in hyperscale data centers supporting AI infrastructure. Seagate is well-positioned to capture this expanding opportunity through a technology strategy focused on increasing areal density rather than unit volumes, enabling a more capital- and manufacturing-efficient path to scale while improving cost and power efficiency per terabyte.

This supports STX’s target of mid-20% exabyte growth. Its Mozaic 4+ platform, a second-generation HAMR product, delivers up to 44TB per drive — more than 30% higher capacity than earlier versions — achieved with minimal changes to materials, while integrating advanced laser and photonics technology for precision manufacturing at scale.

Seagate Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 33.9% and 76.9%, respectively, for the next year (ending June 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 34.3% in the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies is benefiting from strong demand for AI-optimized servers driven by the ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. Its PowerEdge XE9680 AI-optimized server is much in demand.

DELL’s advanced AI-optimized servers, including the PowerEdge XE9780 and 9780L platforms supporting up to 256 NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) HGX B300 GPUs per rack, the XE9712 with NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, and the XE7745 supporting NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs, are noteworthy.

Aside from NVIDIA, Dell Technologies has partnerships with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to name a few. DELL said that the company currently has more than 5,000 AI server customers, including neoclouds, sovereign clients and enterprises.

On May 27, the Pentagon announced a five-year contract with Dell worth $9.7 billion for Microsoft 365 productivity services. As a result, management is hopeful that its fiscal 2027 AI server sales will reach $60 billion.

Dell Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 47.4% and 41.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 10.7% in the last seven days.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for specialized HVAC solutions from FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin growth and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche.

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 30.5% and 49.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.7% in the last seven days.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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