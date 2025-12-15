Buy These 5 Dividend Growth Stocks Amid Heavy Tech Sell-Offs

Major U.S. stock indices tumbled on Dec. 12, 2025, dragged by significant sell-offs witnessed for technology stocks as investors remained worried about the narrative of an apparent AI bubble. Investors these days seem to be spooked by even the tiniest bit of negative news related to AI, as seen last Friday when a heavy tech sell-offs were witnessed after Broadcom indicated it expects some margin pressure in its AI business, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, despite comfortably beating its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates.

Amid such an edgy environment, equity investors may prefer dividend-growth stocks over high price-growth stocks. This is because companies with a history of raising dividends often exhibit strong financial health, providing a defensive hedge against economic uncertainty.

In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields.

We have selected five such dividend growth stocks — TE Connectivity TEL, Enersys ENS, Donaldson DCI, Lam Research LRCX and Leidos Holdings LDOS— which could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Why Is Dividend Growth Better?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a strong history of dividend growth suggests an increase ahead.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a more extended period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

As a result, selecting dividend-growth stocks appears to be a winning strategy when other key parameters are also taken into account.

5-Year Historical Dividend Growth Greater Than Zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.

5-Year Historical Sales Growth Greater Than Zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenues.

5-Year Historical EPS Growth Greater Than Zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.

Next 3-5 Year EPS Growth Rate Greater Than Zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.

Price/Cash Flow Less Than M-Industry: A ratio lower than the industry median indicates that the stock is undervalued within its industry, meaning an investor would pay less for the company’s cash flow.

52-Week Price Change Greater Than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock has appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past year.

Top Zacks Rank: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environments.

Growth Score of B or better: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

These few criteria alone narrowed the universe from more than 7,700 stocks to just nine.

Here are five of the 11 stocks that fit the bill:

Ireland-based TE Connect is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy and medical. It is a market leader in the connectivity and sensor business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEL’s fiscal 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 10.2%. The stock boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 12.3% and has an annual dividend yield of 1.23%.

TEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pennsylvania-based Enersys engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS’ fiscal 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 4%. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and has an annual dividend yield of 0.71%.

ENS currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

Minnesota-based Donaldson is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of filtration systems and replacement parts across the world. The consensus estimate for DCI’s fiscal 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 3.4%. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10% and has an annual dividend yield of 1.30%.

DCI currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B.

California-based Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The consensus estimate for LRCX’s fiscal 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year improvement of 14.1%. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 20.3% and has an annual dividend yield of 0.65%.

LRCX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A.

Virginia-based Leidos Holdings’ core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity; data analytics; enterprise IT modernization; operations and logistics; sensors, collection and phenomenology; software development; and systems engineering. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ 2025 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 3.4%. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.6% and has an annual dividend yield of 0.84%.

LDOS currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B.

