Buy These 5 Best Value Stocks to Make the Most of Price-to-Book Ratio

Price to earnings (P/E) and price to sales (P/S) are the first ratios that come to an investor’s mind while narrowing down a list of undervalued stocks. However, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio), though underrated, is also an easy-to-use valuation tool for identifying low-priced stocks with high-growth prospects.

P/B ratio is calculated as below:

P/B ratio = market capitalization/book value of equity.

The P/B ratio helps identify low-priced stocks with high growth prospects. StoneCo STNE, PagSeguro Digital PAGS, General Motors Company GM, Itron ITRI and Newmont NEM are some such stocks.

Now, let us understand the concept of book value.

What is Book Value?

There are several ways in which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it went bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from the total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under- or overpriced. Like P/E or P/S ratios, it is always better to compare the P/B ratio within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value or the stock is undervalued and, therefore, a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a warning. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated. In such a case, the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio is not without limitations. It is useful for businesses like finance, investments, insurance and banking or manufacturing companies with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

Screening Parameters

Price to Book (common Equity) less than X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.

Price to Sales less than X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how much the market values every dollar of the company’s sales/revenues — a lower ratio than the industry makes the stock attractive.

Price to Earnings using F(1) estimate less than X-Industry Median: The P/E ratio (F1) values a company based on its current share price relative to its estimated earnings per share — a lower ratio than the industry is considered better.

PEG less than 1: PEG links the P/E ratio to the future growth rate of the company. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued, and investors need to pay less for a stock that has bright earnings growth prospects.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Average 20-Day Volume greater than or equal to 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.

Value Score equal to A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks

Here are five of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:

StoneCo provides financial technology solutions. The company offers an end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

STNE has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. STNE has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 30.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PagSeguro Digital provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses, primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point-of-sale devices and prepaid card services. PagSeguro Digital is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

PagSeguro Digital has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 14.2%. PAGS currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

Headquartered in Detroit, General Motors is one of the world’s largest automakers. General Motors, along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. General Motors assembles passenger cars, crossover vehicles, light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles. GM has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 7.0%.

General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A.

Headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Itron is a technology and services company and one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors.

Itron has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. ITRI has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 30.0%.

Colorado-based Newmont Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. As of Dec 31, 2024, Newmont had gold mineral reserves of 134.1 million ounces. Its attributable gold production for 2024 was around 6.8 million ounces.

Newmont has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. NEM has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 26.05%.

