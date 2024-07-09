Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Crunching profit numbers and evaluating surprises might be a preferred method for scooping up big gains in the impending Q2 earnings season. However, looking beyond profits and assessing a company’s cash position can be far more rewarding because it indicates its true financial health.



In this regard, stocks like Steelcase Inc. SCS, GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT, GeoPark Limited GPRK and Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC are worth buying.



Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. Nevertheless, a company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.



Moreover, analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance in the current context amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this, we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are four out of eight stocks that qualified the screening:



Steelcase, headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steelcase’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share has been revised 8.7% upward to $1.00 in the past month. SCS has a VGM Score of B.



GigaCloud, headquartered in El Monte, CA, is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its platform integrates various aspects of e-commerce, including product discovery, payment processing and logistics, to streamline the buying and selling process for large items.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT’s 2024 earnings per share has moved up 9.1% over the past two months to $3.25. GigaCloud has a VGM Score of B.



GeoPark Limited, based in Colombia, is an oil and gas explorer and producer. It has operations across Latin America.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeoPark’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised 2.2% north over the past two months and indicates 50.9% year-over-year growth. GPRK has a VGM Score of A.



Virco Manufacturing designs, produces and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Virco Manufacturing’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward 16.3% to $1.86 per share over the past month. VIRC has a VGM Score of A.



