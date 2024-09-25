Buy These 4 Stocks as New Analyst Coverage Sparks Fresh Momentum

The Federal Reserve made a 50-basis points rate cut on Sept. 18 in a bid to ease its economic brakes. With cheaper borrowing costs, businesses are re-evaluating growth strategies, and investors are looking for insights into companies that stand to benefit the most. As a result, new analyst coverage from brokerage firms is playing a critical role in shaping investment decisions, particularly in sectors sensitive to interest rate movements. Analysts bring fresh perspectives and updated insights that can help investors capitalize on opportunities while managing risks in the evolving market dynamics.



New analyst coverage can play a pivotal role in shaping market perception, increasing investor awareness and driving stock price action, making it an influential factor in investors’ decision-making. Grupo Supervielle S.A. SUPV, Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN, M/I Homes, Inc. MHO and Innodata Inc. INOD are four stocks that have recently come under the analytical spotlight, signaling potential opportunities for smart investors.



When analysts initiate coverage on a stock, it is more than a mere endorsement — it is a spotlight on value. Investors are drawn to such stocks, believing that the scrutiny from analysts unveils hidden potential. Analysts, as intermediaries, hold a crucial role with their access to vital information, mitigating the fear of inefficiencies caused by lack of data.



Stocks chosen for coverage are not picked arbitrarily. They are carefully selected, reflecting a positive outlook envisioned by the analysts. Ratings on newly covered stocks often lean more favorably than those on continuously covered stocks, emphasizing the attractiveness of these opportunities.



The impact on stock prices is undeniable. The entry of new analysts typically propels stocks upward, surpassing the effects of a rating upgrade under existing coverage. Positive recommendations such as Buy and Strong Buy trigger substantial price reactions, while Sell recommendations are rarely initiated by analysts.



Investors keen on identifying promising opportunities should turn their attention to stocks gaining increased analyst coverage. This would be a strategic move, as stocks with heightened analyst scrutiny tend to experience more significant price movements. Notably, the average change in broker recommendation holds more weight than a singular recommendation change, providing a more reliable indicator for investors.



The strategy is clear — focus on stocks attracting increased analyst coverage in recent weeks. These stocks not only capture investor attention but also stand to benefit from heightened interest by portfolio managers. In the ever-evolving landscape of investments, leveraging the insights provided by new analyst coverage emerges as a valuable tool for making informed and lucrative investment decisions.

Screening Criteria

The Number of Broker Ratings is greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (“less than” means “better than” four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy, but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if the volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are four out of the five stocks that passed the screen:

Grupo Supervielle S.A.: This is a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based financial services holding company. SUPV currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SUPV shares have gained 21.6% over the past three months against the industry’s 5.5% decline. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPUV have moved north to $1.29 from $1.10 for 2024 in the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. The estimated figure indicates 59.3% growth from a year ago. It also has a favorable VGM Score of A.



Byrna: Headquartered in Andover, MA, this is a less-lethal self-defense technology company. BYRN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Byrna’s shares have gained 82.6% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 6.9% rise. The bottom-line estimates for BYRN have moved north to earnings of 11 cents per share from a loss of 2 cents per share for 2024 in the past 30 days. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 324.2%.



M/I Homes: Based in Columbus, OH, this company engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee. MHO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



MHO shares have gained 42.1% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 29.6% rise. EPS estimates for MHO have moved north to $19.76 from $19.58 for 2024 in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 21.9% growth from a year ago. It also has a favorable VGM Score of A.



Innodata: Based in Ridgefield Park, NJ, this company operates as a global data engineering company. INOD currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



INOD shares have gained 10% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 10.8% rise. EPS estimates for 2024 have moved north to 21 cents from 18 cents in the past 60 days. Innodata also has a favorable VGM Score of B.



