Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Counter Market Volatility

Despite cooling inflation and strong hiring, an air of uncertainty persists. Most analysts are of the opinion that the United States is heading for a soft landing. The uncertainty may make the market volatile, prompting an immediate need to construct a portfolio comprising low-beta stocks. Such securities are expected to yield strong returns and provide a safeguard against choppy market conditions.

In this regard, stocks like Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC, Galapagos NV GLPG, Axonics, Inc. AXNX and Stride Inc. LRN are worth betting on.

Understanding Beta

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the 13 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Virco Mfg specializes in the production and design of furniture for the domestic market, possessing operational expertise to manufacture and deliver furniture totaling millions of pounds.

Galapagos is a renowned biotechnology company with operations spanning Europe and the United States. As a developer of groundbreaking medicines aimed at extending lifespan and overall quality of life, the company appears to have promising prospects.

Axonics is a prominent participant in the creation of innovative products for addressing bladder and bowel dysfunction. Increased utilization and a greater share of wallet from existing customers, along with the onboarding of accounts, are primarily supporting the company’s growth.

Stride maintains a stable business model by revolutionizing the educational experiences of individuals through the utilization of innovative, high-quality and technology-enabled educational solutions.

