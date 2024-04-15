Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Counter Market Volatility

Market volatility is resurging after an extended period of calm, thanks to geopolitical tensions, prompting an urgent need to build a portfolio of low-beta stocks. These securities are projected to deliver solid returns while offering protection against unpredictable market conditions.

In this regard, stocks like Trip.com Group Limited TCOM, ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA, Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc SKWD are worth betting on.

Understanding Beta

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the five stocks that qualified for the screening:

Trip.com Group Limited is a well-known provider of global travel services. Owing to the relaxation of travel restrictions, the global travel industry has mostly recovered, which is aiding TCOM.

ADMA Biologics Inc, renowned for manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics for immunodeficient patients, is in a strong position for revenue growth in its commercial specialty biologics product portfolio.

Lantheus Holdings Inc, a prominent company focused on radiopharmaceuticals, is strongly positioned to enhance and broaden its pipeline, utilizing its extensive expertise in the field and substantial capital resources.

A rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, is experiencing growing gross written premiums and a handsome return on equity.

