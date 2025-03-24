Buy These 4 Growth-Rated Tech Stocks Amid High Market Volatility

The U.S. stock market has experienced heightened volatility lately, influenced by the economic slowdown fears surfacing due to the recently introduced tariffs. The Trump government has imposed a 25% additional tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China.

As trade from Canada, Mexico and China account for 24% of the US GDP, investors are weary of the immediate impact and potential retaliatory risks associated with the latest tariff policy, sending the S&P 500 index down by 5% in the past month. The sluggish recovery of global automotive and industrial markets due to muted consumer demand, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and sustained high interest rates have further undermined investors’ confidence.

The ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainties are likely to continue weighing on investor sentiments, which could result in more volatility in the U.S. equity market. Year to date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have declined 1.3%, 7.9% and 3.6%, respectively.

In such a scenario, growth-rated tech stocks, such as NVIDIA NVDA, Marvell Technology MRVL, Okta OKTA and RingCentral RNG, can boost one’s portfolio.

Why Should You Invest in Growth-Rated Tech Stocks?

Amid the financial instability, it is prudent to pick solid growth companies as these are financially stable, accruing profits in established markets. These stocks, with their solid fundamentals, allow investors to hedge their funds from any economic downturn.

Additionally, while economic slowdown fears and heightened tariffs have rattled investor sentiment, the resilience of the tech sector in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and semiconductor advancements has provided a counterbalance to broader market concerns.

The aforementioned stocks — NVIDIA, Marvell Technology, Okta and RingCentral — have shown resiliency in the current macroeconomic environment, and their financial forecasts predict continued growth momentum in the near term.

Additionally, these stocks have a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). The Growth Style Score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with a combination of a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 and a Growth Score of A or B offer solid investment opportunities.

4 Growth-Rated Tech Stocks to Buy

RingCentral has a stronghold in the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market, especially in providing cloud-based communication solutions for enterprises. This UCaaS model is gaining massive popularity among enterprises due to its affordable, scalable and easily deployable nature.

With advancements such as artificial intelligence integration, 5G adoption, and the implementation of Web Real-Time Communication continuing to transform the UCaaS market, With a robust portfolio strength, RNG is well-positioned to capitalize on these developments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNG’s fiscal 2025 EPS has moved up by a penny to $4.20 over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.5%. The long-term expected EPS growth rate is currently pegged at 18.8%.

RNG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA, being the pioneer of graphic processing units (GPU), is now leading the AI space with its GPUs based on Hopper and Blackwell architectures. The Hopper architecture uses tensor cores to speed up Matrix operations, which form the fundamentals of deep learning models. Blackwell architecture improves on the Hopper and claims to run generative AI on trillion-parameter LLMs, taking one-fourth of the cost and energy compared to Hopper.

NVIDIA is gaining from AI adoption spreading beyond cloud hyperscalers, with industries such as healthcare, automotive and robotics increasingly investing in AI-powered solutions. Major companies across industries are integrating NVIDIA’s AI platforms to automate workflows, enhance productivity and improve decision-making.

NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present and has a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fiscal 2026 EPS has moved up by a penny to $4.40 over the past seven days, indicating year-over-year growth of 47.2%. The long-term expected EPS growth rate is currently pegged at 25.7%.

Okta is a leading provider of identity security for enterprises. Its Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud solutions are experiencing increased traction as a growing number of organizations are adopting digital transformation and cloud migration strategies. The company was serving 19,650 customers at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Furthermore, Okta is expected to benefit from the expansion of the cybersecurity market, which is expected to continue to grow, as suggested by the Fortune Business Insights report, projecting a robust CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2032. This makes it an ideal time for investors to capitalize on this opportunity and maximize their returns.

Okta currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKTA’s fiscal 2026 EPS has moved up by 2 cents to $3.16 over the past seven days, indicating a year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The long-term expected EPS growth rate is currently pegged at 14.7%.

Marvell Technology is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. The company is shielded from the new tariff policy as it operates as a fabless company and does not have to import raw materials for semiconductor manufacturing or own or operate foundries for the production of silicon.

As Marvell continues to innovate in semiconductor products for data infrastructure, cloud computing, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets, the sustained secular growth across these industries is expected to drive robust top-line performance.

MRVL carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present and has a Growth Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s fiscal 2026 EPS has moved up by a penny to $2.76 over the past seven days, indicating a year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The long-term expected EPS growth rate is currently pegged at 42.9%.

