Buy These 3 Winning Invesco Mutual Funds

With more than $1,184.4 billion of assets under management (as of Sep 30, 2019), Invesco Ltd offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

This top notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 6,500 investment professionals and employees, and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 20 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco World Bond Fund Class A AUBAX seeks total return, which consists of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities and in derivatives and other instruments whose economic characteristics are similar to such securities. It may also invest in non-investment grade securities. AUBAX has returned 11.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Gareth Isaac is one of the fund managers of AUBAX since 2018.

Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund Class A VADAX invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks that are represented on the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income. VADAX has returned 21.1% on a year-to-date basis.

VADAX has an expense ratio of 0.53% as compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund Class A LCEAX seeks long-term capital appreciation current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. It may also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies. Also, the fund may act as a foundation for investors' portfolios. LCEAX has returned 19.3% on a year-to-date basis.

As of September 2019, LCEAX held 85 issues, with 3.41% of its assets invested in Entergy Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

