Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Putnam Mutual Funds for Steady Gains

Putnam Investments is one of the oldest U.S. asset managers, known for its mutual funds and retirement investment products. Founded in 1937 and based in Boston, the firm has a history of managing a wide range of equity, fixed-income and multi-asset portfolios for individual and institutional investors. It has long been a prominent name in the U.S. mutual fund industry.

In 2024, Franklin Resources, the parent of Franklin Templeton, completed the acquisition of Putnam from Great-West Lifeco. The deal strengthened Franklin Templeton’s asset-management platform while allowing Putnam to expand its global distribution and investment capabilities under the new ownership. Putnam currently manages around $162.3 billion in assets as of December 2025.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds, namely Putnam U.S. Research PLJMX, Putnam Strategic Intermediate Municipal Fund PPNAX and Putnam Core Bond Fund PTREX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam U.S. Research usually invests the majority of its net assets, including any investment borrowings, in equity securities of U.S.-based companies. Any change to this policy requires prior notice to shareholders.

Putnam U.S. Research has a three-year annualized return of 22.9%. As of October 2025, PLJMX held 136 issues, with 7.3% of its net assets invested in Microsoft.

Putnam Strategic Intermediate Municipal Fund primarily invests in bonds whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, though it may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax, focusing mainly on tax-exempt securities under normal conditions.

Putnam Strategic Intermediate Municipal Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.8%. PPNAX has an expense ratio of 0.9%.

Putnam Core Bond Fund mainly invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds with intermediate- to long-term maturities. PTREX may hold some below-investment-grade securities but typically keeps most assets in bonds.

Putnam Core Bond Fund has a three-year annualized return of 4.7%. Andrew Benson has been the fund manager of PTREX since 2023.

