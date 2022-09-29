Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Profitable Stocks Using Net Income Ratio

It’s sensible to search for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

To that end, Brigham Minerals MNRL, Hudson Technologies HDSN and Civitas Resources CIVI have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Criteria

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 21.

Here are three of the 21 stocks that qualified the screening:

Brigham Minerals is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States. The 12-month net profit margin of MNRL is 41.2%.

Hudson Technologies is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. The 12-month net profit margin of HDSN is 31.9%.

Civitas Resources is a carbon-neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids principally in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. The 12-month net profit margin of CIVI is 28.7%.

