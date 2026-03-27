Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

With $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. The company was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, it offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Small-Cap Value Opportunities Fund NSCAX, Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity TCSEX and Nuveen Credit Income FJSIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Small-Cap Value Opportunities Fund focuses on small-cap equities aligned with key value indexes, mainly in U.S. stocks, with limited exposure to international and emerging market companies.

Nuveen Small-Cap Value Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.2%. As of September 2025, NSCAX held 63 issues, with 3% of its assets invested in Seacoast Banking.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity primarily invests in small-cap equities, targeting long-term returns by selecting securities its adviser believes offer strong potential for significant capital appreciation.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 15.9%. TCSEX has an expense ratio of 0.74%.

Nuveen Credit Income focuses on credit-related instruments, emphasizing below-investment-grade or comparable securities, while also investing in exchange-traded, closed-end, and other investment companies.

Nuveen Credit Income has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%. James S. Kim has been one of the fund managers of FJSIX since February 2025.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TCSEX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FJSIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NSCAX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.