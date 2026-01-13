Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Invesco Mutual Funds Poised for Growth

With around $1.84 trillion worth of assets under management as of April 30, 2025, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,500 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 26 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invescomutual funds, viz., Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX, Invesco Discovery OPOCX and Invesco Summit ASMYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund aims to generate capital appreciation by primarily investing its net assets in master limited partnerships (MLPs). MLPFX focuses on companies involved in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of natural resources and minerals.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. As of August 2025, MLPFX held 44 issues, with 7.8% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer LP.

Invesco Discovery primarily invests in U.S. common stocks with strong growth potential, focusing on smaller companies. Small-cap firms are defined by market values aligned with those represented in the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Invesco Discovery has three-year annualized returns of 15.6%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.

Invesco Summit focuses on growth-oriented common stocks across market sizes, avoiding alcohol, tobacco and gambling. It may hold a limited portion in foreign and emerging-market shares and operates as a non-diversified fund.

Invesco Summit has three-year annualized returns of 24.4%. ACMYX has an expense ratio of 0.73%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invescomutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

