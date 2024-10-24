Buy These 3 Top-Ranked Balanced Mutual Funds to Hedge Against Risk

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three balanced mutual funds, viz. George Putnam Balanced Fund PGEOX, Calvert Balanced CSIFX and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund DODBX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

George Putnam Balanced Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of bonds and common stocks. PGEOX advisors generally invest in common stocks of large-cap domestic companies with growth, value, or both characteristics.

George Putnam Balanced Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. As of the end of July 2024, PGEOX had 131 issues and 4.4% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corporation.

Calvert Balanced fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of preferably large-cap companies. CSIFX advisors also invest primarily in a wide variety of investment-grade debt securities.

Calvert Balanced fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.1%. CSIFX has an expense ratio of 0.92%.

Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund seeks long-term growth capital appreciation along with current income by investing most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities in various proportions. DODBX advisors may also invest a small portion of their net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated equity or debt securities of foreign issuers traded in the United States but not part of the S&P 500 Index.

Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%. David C. Hoeft has been one of the fund managers of DODBX since January 2002.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all balanced mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DODBX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PGEOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CSIFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.