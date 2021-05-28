Buy These 3 TIAA Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries. TIAA had around $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020.

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class TRLCX invests majority of assets in securities of U.S.-based large-cap companies. The fund invests in companies with market capitalization identical to those included on the Russell 1000 Value Index and in securities of companies that are believed to be undervalued. TRLCX may invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of companies that are located in foreign lands. The fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%.

TRLCX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class TCMGX aims for favorable total return over a long period of time. The fund invests majority of assets in securities of medium-sized domestic companies as defined by the Russell Midcap Growth Index, which the investment adviser believes has the opportunity for growth. TCMGX has three-year annualized returns of 22.5%.

Adrian Almazan is one the fund managers of TCMGX since 2019.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. The fund invests a large chunk of its assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of its assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 15.5%.

As of the end of March 2021, TRRSX held 71 issues, with 5.92% of its assets invested in American Tower Corp.

