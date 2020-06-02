Buy These 3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $20.9 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2019. Thrivent Financial has more than $152 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 110 investment professionals.

Moreover, Thrivent Mutual Funds has invested in 20 actively managed, solution-based mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing, and has a strong record of competitive performance.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Class A AASCX aims for consistent and competitive returns on investment through favorable stock selection and by considering the inherent risk involved. The fund invests the majority of its assets in mid-sized growth as well as value stocks. AASCX has three-year annualized returns of 0.7%.

AASCX has an expense ratio of 1.04% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Thrivent Large Cap Growth Fund Class S THLCX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. The non-diversified fund mostly focuses on equity securities of large domestic and international companies which have market capitalization equivalent to those included on indices such as the Russell 1000 Growth Index and S&P 500 Index. The fund aims for long-term capital growth. THLCX has a three-year annualized return of 16.2%.

Lauri Brunner is the fund managers of THLCX since 2018.

Thrivent Income Fund Class S LBIIX aims for high current income while preserving principal. The fund mostly invests in investment-grade corporate bonds, government bonds, asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities. The fund invests most of its assets in debt securities or preferred stock that is rated investment grade using the middle rating of Moody's, S&P and Fitch. LBIIX has a three-year annualized return of 5.4%.

As of the end of March 2020, LBIIX held 581 issues with 2.28% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Bonds 2.25%.

