Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Marvellous Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX), T. Rowe Price Science & Tech (PRSCX) and Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt (JNGTX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors canclick here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX chooses to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, and market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors fund has three-year annualized returns of 48%. Adam Benjamin has been one of the fund managers of FSELX since 2020.

T. Rowe Price Science & Tech fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of companies that are expected to benefit from the development and use of science & technology. PRSCX advisors also invest in foreign issuers, including those from emerging markets.

T. Rowe Price Science & Tech fund has three-year annualized returns of 36.1%. PRSCX has an expense ratio of 0.81%.

Janus Henderson GlbTech and Innovt fund invests its net assets in securities of companies poised to benefit from technological advancements. JNGTX advisors consider environmental, social and governance factors in their investment approach, which includes a bottom-up analysis of individual companies.

Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt fund has three-year annualized returns of 33.2%. As of June 2024, JNGTX held 52 issues with 14.3% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology mutual funds, investors canclick here to see the complete list of Technology mutual funds.

