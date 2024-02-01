Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Prodigious Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics, and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Technology mutual funds, namely Fidelity Select Semiconductors FSELX, Fidelity Select Technology FSPTX and Fidelity Advisor Technology FATEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors invests in companies engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX uses fundamental analysis like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors has three-year annualized returns of 23.4%. As of August 2023, FSELX held 40 issues, with 24.8% of its assets invested in Nvidia.

Fidelity Select Technology aims for capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that benefit significantly from technological advances and improvement. FSPTX uses fundamental analysis, like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.

Fidelity Select Technology has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.68% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Fidelity Advisor Technology invests most of its net assets in common stocks of foreign and domestic companies principally engaged in offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. FATEX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on the fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Advisor Technology has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. Adam Benjamin has been one of the fund managers of FATEX since 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology mutual funds.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.