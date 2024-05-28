Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others, owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.

Meanwhile, most mutual funds investing in securities from these sectors prefer a growth-oriented approach, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and relatively higher investment prospects. Technology now has broader coverage than just hardware and software companies. Social media and Internet companies are also part of the technology landscape today.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Technology mutual funds, namely Fidelity Select Semiconductors FSELX, Fidelity Select Technology FSPTX and Fidelity Advisor Technology FATEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors invests in companies engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX uses fundamental analysis like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors has three-year annualized returns of 28%. As of February 2024, FSELX held 39 issues, with 24.1% of its assets invested in Nvidia.

Fidelity Select Technology aims for capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that benefit significantly from technological advances and improvement. FSPTX uses fundamental analysis, like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.

Fidelity Select Technology has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.68% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

Fidelity Advisor Technology invests most of its net assets in common stocks of foreign and domestic companies principally engaged in offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. FATEX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on the fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Advisor Technology has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. Adam Benjamin has been one of the fund managers of FATEX since 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.