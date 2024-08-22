Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FELIX, Fidelity Select Tech Hardware FDCPX and Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio JGLTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FELIX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund has three-year annualized returns of 26.7%. As of the end of April 2024, FELIX held 42 issues, with 24.8% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corporation.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the development, manufacture, or distribution of tech hardware. FDCPX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%. FDCPX has an expense ratio of 0.72%.

Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of companies that the portfolio management believes will benefit from advances or improvements in technology. JGLTX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign issues.

Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 7.1%. Denny Fish has been the fund manager of JGLTX since January 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FDCPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FELIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JGLTX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.