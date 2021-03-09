Buy These 3 Stocks With Momentum Anomaly for Higher Returns

When value or growth investments fail to fetch sustained profits, one should explore another time-tested winning strategy that simply bets on frontrunner stocks. One of the most successful strategies today is to get in on momentum stocks at the right time.



At the core, momentum investing is buying high, selling higher. It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction than move against the drift. But why does the momentum strategy work?



There’s a whole laundry list of behavioral biases that most investors exhibit. These emotional responses and mistakes are the very reason that momentum strategy works. For instance, some investors are anxious about booking losses and hence hold on to losing stocks for too long, hopeful of a rebound in prices. Meanwhile, a few investors sell their winners way too early.



Furthermore, investors initially tend to underreact to news, events or data releases. However, once things become clear, they tend to go with the flow and overreact, causing dramatic price reactions.



These behavioral problems extend trends, thus opening up huge opportunities for momentum players. So basically, it’s a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future.



Thus, momentum investing is based on that gap in time that exists before the mean reversion occurs, i.e. before prices become rational again.



Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play.



Here, we have created a strategy that will help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Screening Parameters

Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.



Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.



Zacks Rank #1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.



Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.



Here are three of the six stocks that made it through this screen:



Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The stock has gained 118.8% in the past year but has lost 16.4% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of A.



Based in Wanzhou, China, Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar photovoltaic industry. The stock has soared 533.6% in the past year but has lost 38.7% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of A.



Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT provides large-scale COVID-19 testing services and comprehensive testing solutions through its technology platform. The stock has returned 520.1% in the past year but has declined 15.1% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of B.



