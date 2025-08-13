Buy These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Solid Returns

Stock markets have been experiencing significant volatility of late. This is largely because of lingering tariff-related headwinds. These concerns include expectations of economic slowdown and rising inflation. In such an uncertain environment, retail investors face significant challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks like Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM and Barrick Mining Corporation B are worth considering.



As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have a better understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.



When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. A few other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Bet on

New York-based Ralph Lauren is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia and internationally. RL offers products in the apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories.



Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to rise 18.2% year over year. RL, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 5.6% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



CommScope Holding, based in Hickory, NC, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions. Since its inception in 1976, COMM has created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration.



COMM’s 2025 earnings are projected to surge 4333.3% on a year-over-year basis. CommScope Holding, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Toronto, Canada, Barrick Mining is among the largest gold mining companies in the world. B has many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents.



Barrick Mining’s 2025 earnings are expected to jump 55.6% year over year. B, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at:https://www.zacks.com/performance

