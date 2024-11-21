Buy These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Right Now

Given the current upbeat market performance, it is difficult for retail investors to choose stocks independently and generate solid returns. To do this, one needs to understand the company fundamentals and try to place them against the current economic background to figure out how the stock may fare as an investment.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. Stocks like Twilio Inc. TWLO, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO are worth betting on.



As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.



Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.



When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Brokers Ratings

Based in San Francisco, Twilio provides Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service. It enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications.



Twilio’s 2024 earnings are expected to jump 48.6% year over year. TWLO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 3.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Airlines is the largest airline company globally. AAL’s primary business is to provide passenger and cargo services.



American Airlines’ 2024 earnings are projected to grow marginally on a year-over-year basis. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Boston, MA, Klaviyo provides a software-as-a-service platform globally. It offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows and messaging infrastructure.



Klaviyo’s 2024 earnings are expected to rise 36.1% year over year. KVYO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



