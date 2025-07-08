Buy These 3 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Crunching profit numbers and evaluating surprises might be a preferred method for scooping up big gains in the impending Q2 earnings season. However, looking beyond profits and assessing a company’s cash position can be far more rewarding because it indicates its true financial health.



In this regard, stocks such as Balfour Beatty Plc BLFBY, Soho House & Co Inc. SHCO and Euroseas Ltd. ESEA are worth buying.



Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. Nevertheless, a company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, alongside enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.



Moreover, analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance in the current context amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.



Screening Parameters:



To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this, we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are three out of the five stocks that qualified for the screening:



Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segments consist of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has improved 2.6% over the past month. BLFBY has a VGM Score of A.



Soho House & Co Inc. provides a membership platform of physical and digital spaces, fostering connections among a dynamic, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Soho House & Co’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago reported figure. SHCO has a VGM Score of B.



Euroseas is an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and a provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euroseas’ current-year earnings has moved 3.8% north in the past month. ESEA currently has a VGM Score of B.



