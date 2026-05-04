Buy These 3 Stocks Backed by Broker Upgrades in a Near-Record Market

U.S. equities have advanced solidly so far in 2026, with the S&P 500 up about 6% through May 1 and hovering near record highs. Gains have been led by resilient mega-cap technology and AI-related shares, improving earnings revisions and upbeat economic data. Sentiment also benefited from expectations of policy normalization and retreating bearish positioning. Nonetheless, elevated oil prices, Middle East risks, tariff uncertainty and still-high valuation multiples remain major near-term headwinds.



Against such a backdrop, it is not easy for retail investors to select stocks for generating solid returns over time. One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as V.F. Corporation VFC, Masco Corporation MAS and Photronics, Inc. PLAB are worth investing in.



Brokers develop their views through direct access to management, detailed analysis of public filings, and active participation in earnings calls. Their cross-sector coverage also helps place a company’s fundamentals within a broader macroeconomic and competitive framework, giving investors a clearer view of how a stock may trade and perform.



A broker upgrade is typically triggered by new information, such as revised guidance, channel checks, improving demand trends, margin recovery, or updated operating assumptions, that leads to a reassessment of earnings potential and valuation. Since these developments may not yet be fully reflected in market expectations, an upgrade can sometimes signal an emerging inflection point before it appears in consensus estimates.



That said, a broker upgrade should be viewed as one input rather than a standalone investment thesis. Long-term returns depend on a broader assessment of business quality, valuation, industry structure, catalysts and risks, along with the investor’s risk tolerance, time horizon and portfolio objectives.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that may help you identify potential winners.



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the past four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy): Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Bet on

Greensboro, NC-based V.F. Corp designs, manufactures and markets branded apparel and related products. VFC markets its products through specialty stores, department stores, national chains and mass merchants, along with licensees and distributors.



V.F. Corp’s fiscal 2027 earnings are expected to rise 37.2% year over year. VFC, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed an 8.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Masco, based in Taylor, MI, manufactures, sells and installs home improvement and building products. Masco operates through the following two business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products.



MAS’ 2026 earnings are projected to increase 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 4.4% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Brookfield, CT, Photronics is engaged in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services globally. PLAB sells its products to semiconductor and FPD designers, manufacturers and foundries



Photronics’ 2026 earnings are expected to grow 16.9% year over year. PLAB, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.