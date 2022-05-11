Buy These 3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for a Shining Portfolio

Small-cap value mutual funds provide excellent choices for investors looking for bargains, i.e, stocks at a discount, with impressive growth potential. Value mutual funds comprise stocks trading at a discount to book value, have low price-to-earnings ratios, and high dividend yields.

Value investing is a very popular strategy, and for a good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks with low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends? Meanwhile, small-cap funds are a good choice for investors with a high-risk appetite as companies with small market capitalizations are expected to have higher growth potential than large- and mid-cap companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. Also, small-cap funds also expected to provide diversification across different sectors and companies.

Below we share with you three top-ranked, small-cap value mutual funds, namely, Bridgeway Small Cap Value Fund BRSVX, Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund VYSVX, and T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund PRSVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Bridgeway Small Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in small-cap stocks that are listed on New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, and Nasdaq in the small-cap value category. BRSVX advisors use statistical methods to make investment decisions.

Bridgeway Small Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 25.7%. As of the end of December 2021, BRSVX held 135 issues with 2.02% of its assets invested in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital gains by investing a sizeable portion of its net assets in U.S. small-cap value stocks during the time of purchase. VYSVX fund managers use the full-market capitalization method to determine the small-cap stocks and their proportions.

Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 15.3%. VYSVX has an expense ratio of 0.63% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in equity securities of companies that have a market capitalization within or below the range of companies listed in the Russell 2000 Index. PRSVX management can also invest in stocks with a high market cap.

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 13.5%. J. David Wagner is the fund manager of PRSVX since June 2014.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap value mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.