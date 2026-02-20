Buy These 3 Shelton Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Richard Shelton founded Shelton Capital Management in 1985. Shelton Capital Management offers actively managed mutual fund products in multiple class funds. The firm managed $6.5 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2025. Shelton Capital Management offers U.S. equity strategies, international equity strategies, fixed-income strategies, ESG strategies and specialty classes mutual funds. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies integrate sustainability factors into the investment process, making it a viable investment option.

We have chosen three Shelton mutual funds —Shelton Equity Income Fund (EQTIX), Shelton Emerging Markets Fund (EMSLX) and Shelton Tactical Credit Investor (DEBTX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Shelton Equity Income Fund seeks to achieve a high level of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in income-producing U.S. equity securities.

Stephen C. Rogers has been the lead manager of EQTIX since Dec. 31, 2003. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (3.7%), Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF (3.1%) and NVIDIA Corp (2.6%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

EQTIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.1% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. EQTIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Shelton Emerging Markets Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies located in emerging markets.

Derek Izuel has been the lead manager of EMSLX since Jan. 1, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (14.3%), Tencent Holdings Ltd (8.8%) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (5%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

EMSLX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.4% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.23%. EMSLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Shelton Tactical Credit Investor fund invests most of its assets in credit-related instruments and has the flexibility to allocate its entire portfolio to a single category of these securities if needed.

Jeffrey A. Rosenkranz has been the lead manager of DEBTX since Dec. 12, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Iron Mountain Inc (3.3%), Six Flags Entertainment Corp (3.3%), and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (3.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

DEBTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.17%. DEBTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (EQTIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DEBTX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (EMSLX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.