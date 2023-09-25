Buy These 3 Putnam Mutual Funds for Terrific Returns

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $172 billion as of August 2023, with $84 billion allocated to mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Munich, Singapore and Tokyo.

After introducing its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved into one of the most renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds, namely Putnam International Value PNGYX, Putnam Large Cap Value PEIYX and Putnam Small Cap Growth PSYGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam International Value invests most of its net assets in common stocks of large and midsize companies, which it believes are currently undervalued, from developed and emerging markets. PNGYX advisors also invest in futures, options, warrants and swap contracts for hedging and non-hedging purposes.

Putnam International Value has a three-year annualized return of 11.7%. As of June 2023, PNGYX had 3.7% of its assets invested in Mitsubishi.

Putnam Large Cap Value seeks to provide capital appreciation and invests in common stocks of companies it believes are undervalued. PEIYX advisors make their investment decisions based on a company's valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

Putnam Large Cap Value has a three-year annualized return of 14.4%. PEIYX has an expense ratio of 0.32% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Putnam Small Cap Growth seeks long-term capital appreciation and invests primarily in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks. PSYGX invests the majority of its net assets in companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Putnam Small Cap Growth has a three-year annualized return of 5.9%. William J. Monroe has been one of the fund managers of PSYGX since March 2017.

